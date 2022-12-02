Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski Sells 7,290 Shares

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total value of $2,390,391.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $343.93 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.30 and a 12-month high of $344.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $305.38 and a 200-day moving average of $273.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.03. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.50.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Further Reading

