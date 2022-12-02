Utrust Hits Market Capitalization of $48.41 Million (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Utrust token can currently be bought for $0.0968 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $48.41 million and $4.41 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Utrust Profile

Utrust was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

