UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Short Interest Update

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, COO Matt Zelen sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Matt Zelen sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO De Loo Kaj Van sold 13,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $101,297.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 279,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,050.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,587 shares of company stock worth $1,015,676. 38.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of USER traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,636. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -13.02. UserTesting has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

USER has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. William Blair cut UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital downgraded UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UserTesting from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UserTesting has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

