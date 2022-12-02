USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,370 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 2.6% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 30,791 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 56,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 22,714.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,778. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.97 and a 200 day moving average of $84.74. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $106.78.

