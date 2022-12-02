USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,316 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,967,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,008 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,500 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,525,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,623,000 after buying an additional 88,508 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,326,000 after buying an additional 410,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,114,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,455,000 after buying an additional 260,200 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,920. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.98.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

