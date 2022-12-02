USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 195 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

MGC traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.79. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,287. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.54. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.30 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

