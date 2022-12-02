USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,896,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,599,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 148,073 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,683,000 after acquiring an additional 34,845 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,425,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,305 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.13. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,758. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $61.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.98.

