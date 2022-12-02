USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $587,000 Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,151 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.13. 8,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,807. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $59.64.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
