USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.7% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,454. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.70.

