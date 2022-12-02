USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Ecolab by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.35.

Insider Activity

Ecolab Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded down $2.89 on Friday, hitting $149.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $237.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.86 and its 200 day moving average is $156.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.