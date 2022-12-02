USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 468 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,368,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,082,000 after buying an additional 936,182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,507,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,790,000 after buying an additional 399,141 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,151,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,788,000 after buying an additional 85,112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 526.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,255,000 after purchasing an additional 530,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 592,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,948,000 after buying an additional 176,896 shares during the period.

BATS CALF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.03. The company had a trading volume of 501,134 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average is $36.52.

