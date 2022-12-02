USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 2.3% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $101,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $5,402,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,537. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.51. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

