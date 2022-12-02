UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,279 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $536.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $439.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $501.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

