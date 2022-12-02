Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Director Acquires $87,400.00 in Stock

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) Director Lee D. Roberts bought 20,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $87,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 132,586 shares in the company, valued at $579,400.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE UIS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,864. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $461.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Unisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UIS. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CJS Securities downgraded Unisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

