Uniswap (UNI) Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 1st. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and approximately $113.49 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $5.99 or 0.00035370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00451302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022720 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 93.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001241 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00018810 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000912 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.79290521 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 560 active market(s) with $112,062,668.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

