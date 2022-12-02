Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

UNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $222.28.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $215.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $132.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 35,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 91,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,449,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

