Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Increased by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 3.3% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $55,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

UNP traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.84. The company had a trading volume of 21,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,499. The company has a market capitalization of $132.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.