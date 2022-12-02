Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $0.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.25% of Unicycive Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

Featured Stories

