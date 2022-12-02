Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.60-$22.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.95 billion-$10.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.77 billion. Ulta Beauty also updated its FY23 guidance to $22.60-22.90 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $7.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $472.53. 1,352,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.55. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $477.08.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $489.05.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also

