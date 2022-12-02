Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.60-22.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.95-10.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.77 billion. Ulta Beauty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $22.60-$22.90 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $489.05.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $7.69 on Thursday, hitting $472.53. 1,352,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,886. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $477.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

