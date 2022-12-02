Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $535.00 at Oppenheimer

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $505.00 to $535.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $472.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $413.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.55. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $477.08. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 21.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

