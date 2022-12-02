Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $575.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $510.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ULTA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.62.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $477.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,964. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $477.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $413.57 and a 200 day moving average of $404.55.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 21.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

