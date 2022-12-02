Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. Ulta Beauty updated its FY23 guidance to $22.60-22.90 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $22.60-$22.90 EPS.
Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of ULTA stock traded up $7.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $472.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,886. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $477.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.05.
Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after buying an additional 119,048 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,253,000 after buying an additional 42,256 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 143,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,317,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,211,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.