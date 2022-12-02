UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $120.43

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $120.43 and last traded at $119.92, with a volume of 2686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.17.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
UFP Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 54,190 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 22,947 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
UFP Technologies
UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.
