UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 565” Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

UBS Group set a GBX 565 ($6.76) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EZJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 415 ($4.96) target price on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.25) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.11) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($8.97) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 559.62 ($6.69).

easyJet Stock Performance

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 387.60 ($4.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 344.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 384.98. The company has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of -3.61. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 729.20 ($8.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

