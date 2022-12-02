UBS Group Lowers Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $180.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.28.

Zscaler Price Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $144.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $114.21 and a 52-week high of $334.74. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.36 and its 200 day moving average is $154.39.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,699,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 45,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after buying an additional 24,268 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Zscaler by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,820,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

