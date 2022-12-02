UBS Group Lowers Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) to Sell

UBS Group lowered shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have GBX 1,230 ($14.71) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,290 ($15.43).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Persimmon from GBX 1,480 ($17.71) to GBX 1,117 ($13.36) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Persimmon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Persimmon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. HSBC lowered Persimmon from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 3,510 ($41.99) to GBX 1,530 ($18.30) in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($30.27) to GBX 2,150 ($25.72) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Persimmon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,065.57.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $31.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.20. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $80.35.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.