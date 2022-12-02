UBS Group Lowers Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,100 ($25.12) to GBX 2,350 ($28.11) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Halma Stock Up 5.0 %

HLMAF opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Halma has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $43.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.61.

About Halma

Halma Plc is a holding company which engages in the development, production and sale of hazard and life protection products. It operates through the following segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Medical, and Environmental and Analysis. The Process Safety segment offers products to protect people and assets at work such as interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; explosion protection and pressure relief systems, and corrosion monitoring products.

