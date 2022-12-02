UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 757,944 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,651,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 757,944 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $814,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,757,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,202 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.51. 380,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,756,064. The firm has a market cap of $121.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

