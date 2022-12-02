UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,992,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 98,993 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.09% of Cadence Design Systems worth $448,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $4.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.38. The company has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.59, for a total transaction of $1,920,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 141,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,635,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.59, for a total value of $1,920,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 141,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,635,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,750 shares of company stock valued at $38,396,578. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

