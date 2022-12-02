UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $879.84 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,122,314 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,023 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $879,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $3.08 on Friday, hitting $317.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,142. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.87 and its 200 day moving average is $288.13. The company has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $323.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Argus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

