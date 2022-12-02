UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $707.88 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,769,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 465,358 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $707,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,068,764,000 after acquiring an additional 824,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,683 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,560,871,000 after acquiring an additional 112,662 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,651. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The stock has a market cap of $101.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

