UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,961,234 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,106,142 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Applied Materials worth $633,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Applied Materials by 28.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Applied Materials by 228.7% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. New Street Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.52.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.36. The stock had a trading volume of 38,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,988,410. The company has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.