UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,390,533 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 110,817 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Target worth $478,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.34. 38,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,808,324. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

