UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 280,509 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,872,889 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 280,509 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.37% of NIKE worth $600,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.40. The stock had a trading volume of 65,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,145,977. The company has a market capitalization of $173.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $173.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.