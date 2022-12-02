UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 101,824 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,912,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 101,824 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $531,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.23. The stock had a trading volume of 42,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,539. The firm has a market cap of $162.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.87.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

