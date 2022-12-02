Truist Financial Trims Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Target Price to $19.00

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Elme Communities Price Performance

Shares of ELME stock opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. Elme Communities has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

About Elme Communities

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is presently -174.36%.

Elme Communities owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

