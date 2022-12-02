Truist Financial Lowers Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $237.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $262.00 to $237.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.28% from the stock’s previous close.

DG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.31.

Shares of DG stock opened at $236.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.22 and a 200-day moving average of $242.54.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Dollar General by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after buying an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Dollar General by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,916,000 after acquiring an additional 596,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

