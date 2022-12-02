TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $813.37 million and $30.83 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002296 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,121.44 or 0.06593517 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.00510197 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000248 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,278.09 or 0.31032574 BTC.
About TrueUSD
TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 813,337,256 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com.
Buying and Selling TrueUSD
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.