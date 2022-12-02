Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th.

Trinseo has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Trinseo has a payout ratio of 84.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Trinseo to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

NYSE TSE traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $24.24. 318,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.47. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $59.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Several research firms have commented on TSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trinseo to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

In other Trinseo news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond purchased 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Trinseo by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Trinseo by 40.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Trinseo by 94.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

