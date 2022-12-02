Transparent Wealth Partners LLC Invests $973,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 0.9% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $251.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.01.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.42.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.