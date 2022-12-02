Transparent Wealth Partners LLC Invests $364,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,993 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Walmart comprises about 0.3% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 94.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.3% in the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,857 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.5% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $1,476,780.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $1,476,780.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,468,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,737,402 shares of company stock worth $554,041,914. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.30.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $152.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $412.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.58 and its 200 day moving average is $132.40. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.