Transparent Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 887.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,418 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $98,620,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,481,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $217.26 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $256.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.29.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.