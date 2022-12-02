TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Shares Gap Down to $634.64

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $634.64, but opened at $605.38. TransDigm Group shares last traded at $614.34, with a volume of 2,229 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.67.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $570.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $582.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,235. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

