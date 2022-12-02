Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 6,113 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 247% compared to the average volume of 1,764 put options.

In other news, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair purchased 2,121,212 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,300,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,962,721.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 22.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRSR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. 7,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

