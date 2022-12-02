Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $233.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $224.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.89. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

