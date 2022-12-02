TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Shares Down 2.9%

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. 151,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 106,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered TPCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

TPCO Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70.

TPCO Company Profile

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, capsules, tinctures, topicals, and body care products.

