Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.55

Shares of Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 93045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toshiba from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

