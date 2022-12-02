Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.35

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.35 and traded as low as $33.40. Toshiba shares last traded at $33.65, with a volume of 10,400 shares changing hands.

Toshiba Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.32.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

