Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$103.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$95.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday. Kaufman Brothers dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$100.75.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:TD traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$92.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,312. The firm has a market cap of C$167.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$86.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$86.92. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$77.27 and a 1 year high of C$109.08.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.